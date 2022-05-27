Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

