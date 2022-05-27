Citigroup Inc. Purchases 149,850 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.