Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.