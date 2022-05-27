Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESGR opened at $231.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

