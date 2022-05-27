Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

