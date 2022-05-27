Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $76.17 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

