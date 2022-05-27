Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after buying an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 92,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

