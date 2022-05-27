Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,456,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,556,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health Co. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

