CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

