HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

