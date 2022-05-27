Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,435,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,068 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $609,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

