Eukles Asset Management Acquires 978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.