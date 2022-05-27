Dawn Phillipson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

