Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 15,732 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SFE opened at $4.22 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

