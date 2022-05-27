Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $203,919,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 50.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,709,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,574,000 after buying an additional 126,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

