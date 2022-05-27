Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague Sells 583 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $515,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $228,567,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

