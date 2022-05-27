Cheryl L. Shavers Sells 3,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KN opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $24,403,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

