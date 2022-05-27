Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $122.88, but opened at $118.01. Qualys shares last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 424 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

