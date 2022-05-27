Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

