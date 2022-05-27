Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.10.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.