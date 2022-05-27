Wes Cummins Acquires 50,000 Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,108.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins bought 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $32,538.50.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins bought 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02.
Shares of APLD opened at $3.80 on Friday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.
Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
