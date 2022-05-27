Wes Cummins Acquires 50,000 Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,108.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins bought 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins bought 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.80 on Friday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

