Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,401 shares.The stock last traded at $20.76 and had previously closed at $19.09.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

