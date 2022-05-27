Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Insider Acquires $49,979.60 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $611.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

