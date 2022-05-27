Analysts Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target at $150.60

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

ANNSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($170.21) to €152.00 ($161.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($159.57) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($170.21) to €162.00 ($172.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($154.26) to €141.00 ($150.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $153.55 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $179.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.