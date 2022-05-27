UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $549.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

UNH opened at $502.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.64 and a 200-day moving average of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $471.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

