Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SRPT opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

