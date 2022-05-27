Laura E. Niklason Buys 10,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.11 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

