Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Buys C$46,790.80 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,228.60.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50.

Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46.

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

