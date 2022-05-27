Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Buys C$46,790.80 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,228.60.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50.
Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46.
Glacier Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
