Insider Buying: Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) CFO Buys $46,200.00 in Stock

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) CFO Richard Ambury bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

