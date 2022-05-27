Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will earn ($3.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of PLRX opened at $5.49 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,324,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.