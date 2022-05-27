FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $115.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $109.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $27.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $22.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $30.39 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,028.96 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,039.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,977.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

