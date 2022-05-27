Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.