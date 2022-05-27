Insider Buying: Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director Purchases $59,015.00 in Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
POAI stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
