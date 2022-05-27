Insider Buying: Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director Purchases $59,015.00 in Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

POAI stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.