Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Director Darryl Keith Willis Sells 22,217 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) Director Darryl Keith Willis sold 22,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $60,208.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,815.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NINE opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

