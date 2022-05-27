Jay Venkatesan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) insider Jay Venkatesan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,689,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,786.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00.

ANGN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

