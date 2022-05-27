Insider Selling: Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) Director Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $62,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Rock Soffer sold 7,500 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $60,450.00.

Longeveron stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -2.05.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

