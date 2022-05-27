Insider Buying: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Acquires C$63,808.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.
Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total value of C$65,025.00.
TSE:IAG opened at C$64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.86. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
