Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 1,996 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

