Robert Disbrow Purchases 37,900 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,357.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,062,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,714,649.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$19,055.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The company has a market cap of C$683.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0400993 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

