RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires $71,750.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RumbleON alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $16.09 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.