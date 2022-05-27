RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires $71,750.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00.
Shares of RMBL opened at $16.09 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
RMBL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
