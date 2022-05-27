William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,698 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PCOR stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

