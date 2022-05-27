Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 18,857 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,917,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,617,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $7.05 on Friday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.