Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -714.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

