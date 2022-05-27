Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 5,772 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $29,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,003,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

