Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 3.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 30,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,545,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

CANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Cano Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.