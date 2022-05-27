Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Trading Down 3.8%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.91 and last traded at $89.59. 11,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,304,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

