Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 3.9%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 4,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,270,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.
In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
