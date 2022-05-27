Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 3.9%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 4,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,270,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

