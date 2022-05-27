Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 3.9%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 989,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -485.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,896,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,247,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,268,353 shares of company stock valued at $16,040,283 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,262,000. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,092,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

