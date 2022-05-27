Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 4%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,370,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hippo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

