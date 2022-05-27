SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 143,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SITE Centers by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.