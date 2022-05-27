SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 143,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SITE Centers by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

