Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Trading Down 4%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 7,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

